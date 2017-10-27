Vodafone takes on Jio, Airtel with 2 recharge plans; offers 1GB data per day for 3 months

Vodafone has new new recharge options: Rs 496 and Rs 177. Both the plans offer 1GB data per day. (Reuters)

Vodafone has announced new recharge packs for new subscribers on its network. Vodafone has announced two special Voice offers for pre-paid customers. One of the offers is priced at Rs 496 and the other plan costs Rs 177. Customers who join Vodafone will get unlimited local & STD calls, free national roaming (outgoing & incoming) and 1GB data per day for the first Recharge of Rs 496 for 84 days. This recharge will cater especially to heavy internet users and frequent roamers. When it comes to network offers, 84 days is essentially 3 months going by the 28 day cycle. There is also another offer wherein a new customer will get unlimited local & STD calling and 1GB data for 28 days at Rs 177. These First Recharges are applicable for MNP (mobile number portability) customers also.

It should be noted that the offer is valid only for new Vodafone subscribers. The deal is only available currently in in Delhi and NCR regions. Speaking about the new offer, Alok Verma, Business Head, Delhi and NCR, Vodafone India, said, “The Rs 177 and Rs 496 First Recharges are very attractive offers for pre-paid customers wanting to switch over to Vodafone SuperNet.” In another plan priced at Rs 399, Vodafone offers 90GB 4G data for six months along with unlimited local and STD calls. Notably, Vodafone users can avail this offer by recharging with Rs 399. The users will have an option to use the 90GB data in just one day or they can use it over the next 6 months.

The data war has intensified recently and the operators are giving many lucrative offers to their customers. Other offers from Vodafone include a Rs 149 recharge which provides 575MB data for 28 days. Users will be charged post exhaustion of 575MB. Another Rs 257 pack gives 2GB data along with local and STD calls. If you recharge with Rs 348 on your Vodafone number, you will get 1GB data per day for 28 days along with unlimited local, STD calls.

Vodafone has also rolled out a new SuperWeek plan worth Rs 69. Under the Vodafone SuperWeek plan, users will get unlimited local and STD calls to any network along with 500MB data on a recharge of Rs 69.