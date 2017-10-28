Vodafone Rs 496 vs Reliance Jio Rs 459: Which plan is best suited for your calling, data requirements? All details here

Days after Jio increased the tariff of its popular 3-month programme, Vodafone has released a new plan where it is offering 1GB data per day for 84 days along with free calls at Rs 496.

It’s a cut-throat competition between two of the India largest telecom operators – Reliance Jio and Vodafone. Days after Jio increased the tariff of its popular 3-month programme, Vodafone has released a new plan where it is offering 1GB data per day for 84 days along with free calls at Rs 496. Also, there is no daily or weekly cap on how many minutes a user can make the calls.The users will also get free incoming and outgoing calls on roaming in the plan. The plan is in direct competition with Reliance Jio’s popular Rs 459 offer. The Jio plan here takes a bit of a lead as it offers benefits like free SMSes and access to its own apps. Earlier, the plan was available at Rs 399 plan but the rates were revised on October 19.

For the users who still believe in monthly recharges, Vodafone has also launched a Rs 177 plan with a validity of 28 days. The plan offers 1GB data per day, and unlimited calls anywhere in the country across networks; all calls remain free here as well. However, with this plan, the user won’t get free incoming and outgoing roaming call facility. The plan will give tough competition to Jio Plan at Rs 149. The plan gives a user unlimited voice calls to any network, also is national roaming. The plan also includes 300 messages. Here a customer gets 2 GB 4G data, and after the data gets exhausted, the speed will be drastically reduced.

Well, not to be ignored here, Airtel, India’s largest network, also offers an attractive plan in this price range. The plan offers 1GB 4G data and unlimited voice calls to any network, local and STD or national roaming at Rs 199. However, there are no free messages under the plan. Also, if 1 GB Data is over, the company will start charging the customer for at regular prices.