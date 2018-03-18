Vodafone, Reliance Jio, Airtel, Idea: Enjoy these best plans under Rs 50 without burning your pocket

Vodafone, Reliance Jio, Airtel, Idea: Major players such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular have offered a number of benefits at very cheap rates to counter Reliance Jio.

When major telecoms in India are battling for the number one spot, customers benefit the most. Major players such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular have offered a number of benefits at very cheap rates to counter Reliance Jio. Every major telecom service provider is right now offering huge benefits at a very competitive price point. It is also reported that Vodafone and Idea may join hands officially to counter Airtel and Jio. In the battle to provide the cheapest prepaid plan, Reliance Jio steals the show with a Rs 19 pack which offers unlimited calling and data benefits. However, there are other plans offered by telecom giants that give decent plans under Rs 50. Here is a list of all the prepaid plans that are offered by major telecom operators in the country

Best Reliance Jio prepaid plans under Rs 50

At 19, Reliance Jio provides 0.15 GB of internet 4G data with unlimited voice calls. The validity of the plan is just one day. Reliance Jio has another plan under Rs 50. At Rs 49, with JioPhone plan, you will get 1 GB of internet data and free unlimited voice calls. You will also get 50 SMS as well. The validity of this plan is for 28 days, however, you will need a JioPhone to make use of the plan.

Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 50

For as low as Rs 9, you will get unlimited calling benefits, 100 MB internet data and 100 SMS free. However, the validity of this plan is just a day. The benefits offered in this plan is carried forward at Rs 23, where the data provided in 200 MB and the validity is 2 days. For Rs 49, you can get as much as 1 GB of internet data. If you are looking for a longer period plan, then for as low as Rs 29, you will be able to get 150 MB of internet data with a validity of 28 days.

Best Vodafone prepaid plans under Rs 50

For a recharge of as low as Rs 21 with Vodafone, you will be able to get unlimited 3G/4G internet data. There is no upper cap on the pack, however, the catch with the plan is that it gets a limited period of validity. The validity of this plan is just a mere hour! If you want a longer duration pack, then Vodafone offers 150 MB of internet data for Rs 29. The duration of the pack is 28 days. After the consumption of 150MB, you will be charged 4p/10kb. There is another pack for Rs 44 where 450 MB of internet data is offered by the company with a validity of 7 days.

Best Idea prepaid plans under Rs 50

Idea Cellular also offers 150 MB of internet data along with unlimited local/STD calls for a price of Rs 21. The validity of this one is also a mere one day. For seven days, you can get unlimited local/STD Idea to Idea calls and 250 MB of internet data. You will need shell out Rs 47 for it. For just a Rupee more than 50, at Rs 51, you will get 1GB of internet data for 28 days.