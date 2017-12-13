Vodafone recharge plans: New Rs 348 prepaid offer now gives 2GB daily data, unlimited calling

Vodafone subscriber, a Rs 348 recharge will give you 56GB of data in total. (Reuters)

Vodafone has announced a new data offer for its subscribers. Under the new recharge plan, Vodafone is offering 2GB data per day. The new Vodafone plan is priced at Rs 348. Notably, the offer is currently available only for subscribers in Delhi NCR region. The validity period of the Vodafone tariff is 28 days. This essentially means that if you are a Vodafone subscriber, a Rs 348 recharge will give you 56GB of data in total. Earlier, Vodafone had unveiled the Rs 348 recharge plan for its subscribers in Rajasthan. However, the plan offered only 1GB data per day for a period of 28 days. Apart from the data offers, the new Vodafone plan also provides free call benefits.

Under the Vodafone Rs 348 recharge pack, subscribers can avail unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. It has a daily FUP limit of 250 minutes. When it comes to weekly limit, the calls have a cap of 1000 calling minutes. According to Vodafone, this is a limited period offer. In order to avail the benefit, users will have to go to MyVodafone app buy the recharge pack. Meanwhile, Vodafone had recently launched a Rs 199 data recharge offer. The new plan offers unlimited calls both local and STD along with 1GB 4G/3G data for 28 days. It should be noted that it is not a 1GB data daily plan, instead, the pack is valid for the entire period.

Meanwhile, when compared with offers from rivals, Bharti Airtel has a Rs 349 prepaid recharge offer. This deal is offering 2GB data per day for a period of 28 days. This means you get 56GB here too. This offer comes with unlimited local and STD call benefits along with unlimited roaming incoming, outgoing calls. Users can also get unlimited local and national SMS.

Now, coming to Reliance Jio, the network provider has two close offers available under Rs 400. Under the Jio Rs 309 and Rs 399 recharge plans, users can avail 1GB of data per day. The Rs 309 plan has a validity period of 49 days and the Rs 399 offer is valid for 70 days. Users also get free local, STD roaming voice calls to all providers and unlimited SMS as well. Meanwhile, Idea Cellular users can buy a recharge pack priced at Rs 357 to get unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMSes a day, and 1GB 3G or 4G data daily.