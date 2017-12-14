Vodafone offers unlimited internet data, voice calling at just Rs 179: Check if you can avail offer

Vodafone Rs 179 plan comes with certain terms and conditions. (Reuters)

Vodafone India has a new recharge offer for its subscribers. Under the new plan, Vodafone is offering unlimited data and voice calling to users. The new Vodafone offer is priced at just Rs 179. This tariff is valid only for Vodafone prepaid subscribers and comes with a validity period of 28 days. This means that prepaid users will be able to make calls to all mobile networks, including roaming across India. It has to be noted that currently, the Vodafone plan is applicable only for Bihar and Jharkhand circles. The new offer from Vodafone comes right after it announced a Rs 176 recharge pack for its subscribers. This offer provided users with 1GB of daily data and access to the Vodafone Play app.

The Vodafone Rs 179 plan comes with certain terms and conditions. While the offer may seem lucrative to data users, it has to be noted that the internet provided is 2G and not 4G or even 3G. Additionally, while the offer says unlimited calls, there is a daily and weekly limit on them. Subscribers will only be able to get 250 minutes of free calls in a day and 1000 minutes per week. After this is exhausted, Vodafone will charges calls at 30 paisa per minute. Also, you will only be allowed to make calls to a maximum of 300 unique numbers in 28 days. After the number is over, the calls will again be charged at 30 paisa per minute.

Meanwhile, Rajshekhar Metgud, Business Head – Bihar and Jharkhand, Vodafone India, said, “We are delighted to introduce Vodafone Super Plan with the key objective of offering a pocket-friendly plan that will appeal to our prepaid customers in Bihar & Jharkhand.The new offer will enable them to remain confidently connected and enjoy a worry-free Vodafone Internet experience on our best network ever. On behalf of entire Vodafone team, I also wish citizens of the region a very happy festive season.”

Vodafone has been aggressively targeting offers from rivals like Reliance Jio and Airtel. Recently it revamped its Rs 349 recharge plan which now offers 2GB of data to subscribers.