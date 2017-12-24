Vodafone offers: Rs 198 plan gives more data; new Rs 229 offer unveiled too to take on Reliance Jio offers

By paying Rs 198, Vodafone will provide to you 1GB data per day for 28 days. Earlier in the same price bracket, the company was offering 1GB of 3G/4G data for a month.

Vodafone Offers: Telco has some new and exciting offers in place which are bound to make your head turn – check out if it benefits you. To pump up the fight in the telecom sector Vodafone has tweaked and made minor alterations in its Rs 199 plan. It has been done in order to include more data in the same plan. This change is seen as a counter to Reliance Jio New Year Plan that was unveiled on Friday. By paying Rs 198, Vodafone will provide to you 1GB data per day for 28 days. Earlier in the same price bracket, the company was offering 1GB of 3G/4G data for a month.

The plan further includes unlimited voice calls. Calls can be made both, locally as well as when on roaming. The users will also get 2800 SMS with a daily cap of 100 SMS per day. However, it should be noted that Vodafone has also introduced a new plan for first-time rechargers. The first time rechargers will get Rs 229 offer. This offer includes 1GB 4G/3G/2G data per day along with other benefits unlimited voice calls for 28 days and 100 SMS per day.

Reliance Jio unveiled its ‘Happy New Year’ plan. In it, by paying Rs 199, subscribers will get 1.2GB per day, taking the total data in the month to 33.6GB. The usual ‘unlimited’ voice calls, with free SMSs and benefits from the Jio app, is provided in Rs 199 plan. For data-hungry people, the Rs 299 plan offers free voice, unlimited data of 2 GB ‘high speed’ 4G data per day.

To counter Reliance Jio, other telecoms like Airtel and Idea Cellular have introduced such interesting offers too. Under these plans, customers can avail similar benefits for Rs 199. Idea’s Rs 199 plan offers 28GB data for the validity period, along with unlimited voice calling and SMS. While Airtel’s Rs 199 plan offers 1GB data per day, instead of the earlier 1GB data for the entire validity period.

The Associate Director of Consumer Business, Vodafone India Avneesh Khosla said, “We have always believed in providing the best value to our customers.We are delighted to announce the launch of our new plan, that we believe, will help our customers remain connected, both through voice and data, in a completely worry free manner. With 1GB data per day and unlimited calling, the plans will take care of all their communication needs.”

On December 20, Telecom operator said it will offer up to Rs 2,100 cash back to customers buying itel’s A20 smartphone retailing at Rs 3,690 a unit. “Vodafone India and itel Mobile today announced a strategic partnership to provide an exciting cashback offer on the purchase itel A20 Smartphone. The offers provide a cashback of Rs 2,100 to a customer buying itel A20 bringing its effective price down from Rs 3,690 to just Rs 1,590,” Vodafone and itel said in a joint statement.