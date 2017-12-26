Vodafone offers new prepaid plan with 1GB 4G data at just Rs 198 to beat Jio

Vodafone has introduced two new prepaid plans. (Source: PTI)

The data war in India is taking new twists and turns every week. After few days of silence, telecom operators have taken the battle to the next level ahead of the new year. Days after Jio came up with its ‘Happy New Year 2018’ plans, Vodafone has introduced two new prepaid plans priced at Rs 198 and Rs 229 respectively. Even though both the plans offer same benefits to the customers, the Rs 198 plan is only valid for the existing Vodafone customers while the new subscribers will need to recharge with the Rs 229 plan.

Under these prepaid plans, Vodafone offers 1GB of 4G data daily and unlimited local and STD calls with free national roaming. The plans offer 100 free national SMSes per day and are valid for 28 days. The Associate Director of Consumer Business, Vodafone India. Avneesh Khosla said that the telecom’s goal is to provide the customers with the best value and both these plans will help the users to stay connected with each other.

“At Vodafone, we have always believed in providing the best value to our customers.We are delighted to announce the launch of our new plan, that we believe, will help our customers remain connected, both through voice and data, in a completely worry free manner. With 1GB data per day and unlimited calling, the plans will take care of all their communication needs,” he said.

Earlier this week, Reliance Jio had introduced two new prepaid plans priced at Rs 199 and Rs 299, the Jio plans offer 1.2GB and 2GB of daily 4G data respectively. Users will also get free national calls and texts along with unrestricted access to Jio’s suite of apps like JioChat, JioCinema, JioTV, and more. Additionally, after exhausting the daily limit, one will still get the unlimited data benefits at a reduced speed of 128 Kbps.

Meanwhile, Vodafone has also confirmed that it will roll-out its VoLTE services beginning January 2018. In the first phase, Vodafone VoLTE service will be available in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, and Kolkata and will be extended across the country in a short time.