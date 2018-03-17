Vodafone offers new prepaid plan at just Rs 21 with truly unlimited data for 1 hour

Vodafone has come up with a new prepaid plan which offers truly unlimited 3G/ 4G data access for a time period of one hour

In a bid to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone has come up with a new prepaid plan which offers truly unlimited 3G/ 4G data access for a time period of one hour and a validity of one day. This new Vodafone prepaid plan is priced at just Rs 21 and will take on Jio’s Rs 19 prepaid pack that offers 150MB of 4G data. However, the duration of the Jio plan is one day. Also, under this prepaid plan, Jio offers unlimited voice calls, 20 SMS messages, and a free subscription to Jio apps.

The new Vodafone prepaid plan is specifically designed for those who want a high volume of data for a shorter period of time. On the other hand, the Jio plan is made for those who want to use voice and massage services as well for the entire day. Meanwhile, Airtel also offers 1GB 3G/ 4G data access in its prepaid plan with a one-day validity. Under this plan, Airtel offers 1GB 3G/ 4G data access at Rs 49.

Vodafone had recently launched a new Rs 299 prepaid plan that offers 1GB 2G data per day, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited voice calls (local + STD + roaming) with a validity of 56 days. This new Vodafone plan is available only in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh circle, where Vodafone’s 4G coverage is currently not available.

Apart from this, the company has also tied up with brands like Samsung, Itel, and Tecno to offer a cashback of up to Rs. 2,200 on the purchase of select smartphones in their respective lineups. The company also offers free three-month subscription to Vodafone Play for buyers of select Tecno smartphones.