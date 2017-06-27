Vodafone offers free Netflix subscription: Here’s how to watch online TV shows for 1 year

How to avail the Netflix free subscription offer under Vodafone RED plan.

Vodafone India has just announced a Netflix subscription offer for its customers. Under the offer, Vodafone RED postpaid users will be able to avail benefits in Netflix India. The network service provider has rolled out the new offer for its postpaid subscribers on Vodafone RED plans. Users, under the plan, should have a Rs 1,299 or higher value pack activated, if they want to be eligible for a free one-year Netflix subscription. Vodafone says that it is a ‘free gift’ for its users. For the uninitiated, Vodafone India’s RED postpaid plans begin from a minimum of Rs 499 and go upto Rs 2,999. Vodafone RED is essentially a special postpaid plan where users can avail a plethora of low call rate tariff, data and messaging services.

How to avail the Netflix free subscription offer under Vodafone RED plan: Vodafone India’s website says that RED postpaid subscribers are eligible to avail the Netflix subscription, which is free for upto one year. Users will have to visit the official Vodafone India online store to get the plan. They may also choose to text the word ‘Netflix’ to the number 199, using a valid RED postpaid number. Based on the value of the plan, you will get Rs 500 per month credited to your Netflix account.

Under the Vodafone RED postpaid plan of Rs 1,299, users can get unlimited calling feature on the same network and that too on roaming (but only free outgoing calls on roaming). The RED plan also contains a hundred text messages as well as 20GB of bundled 4G/ 3G data for smartphone users. Also, Vodafone has been offering a gift of 30GB free data to RED 1299 Unlimited plan subscribers. Those that avail of the Netflix offer will get a free two months subscription, with Rs 500 per month credited to your Netflix account.

There are a few other RED postpaid plans which are eligible for the free Netflix subscription, and it includes Rs 1699, Rs 1999 and Rs 2999. Under the RED 1699 Unlimited plan, users are offered unlimited local and STD minutes, 16GB of 3G/ 4G data alongside additional 4GB 4G data for 4G smartphone users, free national roaming, and 100 national SMS free. The RED 1999 Unlimited and RED 2999 Unlimited plans offer additional 4G data for consumers. However, there is no clarity on the deadline or validity, till when the new Netflix subscription is available to RED postpaid customers.

Vodafone has tried a lot of new plans to lure subscribers to its Red plan. In May 2017, Vodafone had announced the ‘RED Shield’ initiative for its postpaid subscribers, where it has been giving away an insurance cover of up to Rs 50,000 on newly purchased smartphones as well as those that were purchased till six months back. The insurance cover covered various scenarios such as theft cover, claimed by the company to be the only service that offered it, apart from basic handset damage cover.