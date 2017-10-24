Vodafone offers 4G data under Rs 5 per GB for 6 months; know the tariff

Vodafone new offer charges you under Rs 5 per GB of data you consume. (Reuters)

Vodafone has a new 4G data tariff to counter Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone and other telecom operators. The new Vodafone offer is for its prepaid users under a festival special sale. In this new plan which is priced at Rs 399, Vodafone offers 90GB 4G data for six months along with unlimited local and STD calls. Notably, Vodafone users can avail this offer by recharging with Rs 399. The users will have an option to use the 90GB data in just one day or they can use it over the next 6 months. This means that for each GB you consume you pay Rs 399/90, that is Rs 4.43 which is less than Rs 5. The data war has intensified recently and the operators are giving many lucrative offers to their customers.

Interestingly, Vodafone’s rivals Airtel and Reliance Jio also have Rs 399 plans. However, the data they are offering and the validity period of the offers differ. Recently, Jio had revamped its offers where it had reduced the validity period of some recharge packs. Reliance Jio which offered 84GB of 4G data for 84 days, will now offer 70GB only. This offer is valid for Jio Prime members only. The FUP (Fair Usage Policy) is 1GB per day for 70 days. Local, STD and roaming voice calls as well as SMS is free to all operators.

On the other hand, Airtel’s Rs 399 plan offers 1GB data per day for 28 days, to 4G handset users. Others will get 1.25GB data per day. Unlimited local and STD calls are bundled as well. Unlimited local and STD calling are also included in Airtel’s Rs 399 plans.

Meanwhile, other offers from Vodafone include a Rs 149 recharge which provides 575MB data for 28 days. Users will be charged post exhaustion of 575MB. Another Rs 257 pack gives 2GB data along with local and STD calls. If you recharge with Rs 348 on your Vodafone number, you will get 1GB data per day for 28 days along with unlimited local, STD calls.