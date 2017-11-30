Vodafone offer: Telco rolls out big Rs 2,200 cashback offer on smartphones, but there is a catch

Vodafone India on Thursday announced yet another lucrative offer. (Reuters)

Vodafone India on Thursday announced yet another lucrative offer. The telecom operator rolled out a cashback offers on four Micromax 4G smartphones and expanding its ongoing partnership with the handset maker for bundled offerings. Vodafone, in its official statement, said,”Its existing and new customers can purchase the new Micromax smartphones – Bharat 2 Plus, Bharat 3, Bharat 4 and Canvas -1 – and avail cashback offers.”

The move is expected to accelerate the adoption of 4G smartphones at the entry level, the statement added. However, there is a catch. The special offer would require customers do a recharge of at least Rs 150 per month for 36 months. The company said that users will receive a cashback of Rs 900 at the end of 18 months, and another tranche of Rs 1,300 cashback after another 18 months. This would the total cashback to Rs 2,200.

“The cash back will be credited to their Vodafone M-Pesa wallets,” the statement added. Depending on the model, the cashback scheme would bring down the effective price of these models to Rs 1,549 (against the price of Rs 3,749) to Rs 3,799 (against original price of Rs 5,999). “Recently, through our partnership with Micromax, we launched the most affordable smartphone in the country at a very attractive price of Rs 999. We are now…bringing four more entry-level Micromax 4G smartphones with the special cash back offer,” Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director – Consumer Business, Vodafone India said.

In a similar offer, earlier in October Airtel had come up with its own lucrative offer. The offer is still active. Airtel offered customers iPhone 7 at a down payment of Rs. 7,777 under a new plan it launched. The offer is exclusively available via the telecom operator’s new Online Store. On top of the down payment, Airtel requires customers to subscribe to its new Rs. 2,499 postpaid plan for 24 months to get their hands on iPhone 7 32GB.

With this plan, the buyer would get 30GB data per month, handset damage protection, unlimited calls, and one free connection for a family member. The Apple iPhone 7 32GB retails for around Rs. 40,000 online these days.

Airtel had partnered with Apple, HDFC Bank, Clix Capital, Seynse Technologies, Brightstar Telecommunications, and Vulcan Express to enable offers on its Online Store.