Vodafone launches Rs 458 and Rs 509 plans, may give Reliance Jio a run for its money; here are details

The telecom industry has become a battleground with every operator trying their best to stay at the top. Amid the price war, Vodafone launched two new plans for its prepaid users. The new offers have been announced to compete with Reliance Jio. Vodafone has launched a Rs 458 and Rs 509 plan both of which includes unlimited local and STD calls, free roaming, 100 SMS per day and 1 GB of 4G data every day. While the Rs 458 plan is valid for 70 days, the Rs 509 plan will be valid for 84 days. Notably, the plan although has unlimited calling, but has a limit of 250 minutes daily, and 1,000 minutes per week, as per BGR report. This means once a customer exceeds four hours of talk time, they will be charged. Moreover, even if a customer exceeds the daily free data usage, they will be charged by the operator.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio in comparison to this also has a Rs 459 and Rs 509 plan. The plan is for prepaid users and offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and access to Jio apps. For data, while the Rs 459 plan offers 1GB daily data, the Rs 509 plan offers 2GB daily data. There is no talk time limit and the usage of data beyond the minimum free data is also unlimited. However, after the daily limit at high speed, the users will get unlimited internet at 64 kbps. The Rs 459 Jio plan comes with 84 days of validity, the Rs 509 plan has 49 days of validity.

While telcos continue to aggressively compete to offer ‘more in less’, the TRAI has said that it will examine all plans by operators including bundled and cashback offers, and will intervene in case it finds anything contrary to the regulations, as per BGR report. This comes in the wake of Reliance Jio’s cashback and vouchers scheme on certain recharges.