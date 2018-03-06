Vodafone launches Rs 299 recharge plan offering 1GB data, unlimited calls for 56 days; but there’s a catch

Vodafone’s new Rs 299 recharge plan comes with unlimited calls and 1GB data

Vodafone has introduced a new recharge plan worth Rs 299 that offers 1GB data per day to the customers along with unlimited calls. The new Vodafone Rs 299 recharge pack comes with a validity of 56 days and benefits the customers with unlimited calls – local, national, and outgoing roaming, and 100 SMSes per day, in addition to 1GB daily data. However, there is a catch in the recharge plan. The interested customers can visit the Vodafone website or My Vodafone app to purchase the recharge pack.

The Vodafone website says that the 1GB daily data given to the customers will only be for the 2G network in Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh circle. However, a report in TelecomTalk says that Vodafone will extend the Rs 299 plan in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle where it has ‘poor’ 4G connectivity. As we said, the Vodafone Rs 299 recharge plan comes with unlimited calls – local, national, and roaming. However, the fine print on the Vodafone website mentions that the calls are capped at 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week.

In addition to the calls and data, the Vodafone Rs 299 plan also offers 100 SMSes per day to the customers for a validity of 56 days. This plan doesn’t really match up with other recharge plans offered by the rivals that are giving 4G data along with uncapped unlimited calls. Vodafone recently introduced its Voice over LTE, or VoLTE, services in Rajasthan, after rolling out it in other circles including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Gujarat. The Vodafone VoLTE services will work on select smartphones as of now, the list of which can be found on the company’s website.