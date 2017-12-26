Vodafone India to launch VoLTE in January 2018; these cities will get it first, is yours on it?

VoLTE stands for voice over LTE and it’s more or less exactly what it says on the tin. (Source: PTI)

After Reliance Jio and Airtel, another one of India’s largest telecom operators, Vodafone is set to roll-out its VoLTE services beginning January 2018. The service will allow the Vodafone SuperNet 4G customers to experience HD quality crystal clear voice with super call connect time. The telecom operator will not charge anything for the service and the customers will only need a handset supporting Vodafone VoLTE and a 4G SIM. Currently, only Reliance Jio and Airtel are offering this service in India.

While making the announcement, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone India, Sunil Sood said that the telco is getting ready for the future by introducing newer technologies and digital services.

“Vodafone is getting Future Ready with the advent of newer technologies and digital services. The introduction of Voice over LTE (VoLTE) will enhance customer experience with HD quality calling and offer our customers newer possibilities. Vodafone VoLTE is an important step towards introducing futuristic technology enhancing our Data Strong Network,” he said.

The telecom operator plans to make the service available across the country but in the first phase, Vodafone VoLTE service will be available in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, and Kolkata. Vodafone has built a robust and resilient Data Strong Network of almost 140,000 sites that enable better call quality and mobile internet experience to its customers. This will be a key differentiator for Vodafone in providing seamless connectivity and experience to its customers.

Vodafone has its mobile operations in as many as 26 countries, partners with mobile networks in 48 more, and fixed broadband operations in 19 markets. As of 30 September 2017, Vodafone Group had 522.8 million mobile customers and 18.8 million fixed broadband customers, including India and all of the customers in Vodafone’s joint ventures and associates.

What is VoLTE service?

VoLTE stands for voice over LTE and it’s more or less exactly what it says on the tin. To make it more clear, it stands for voice calls over a 4G LTE network, rather than the 2G or 3G connections which have traditionally been in use. It offers improvement in the quality of voice calling. Apart from high definition voice quality, it can also provide improved coverage.