Vodafone announces new 4G plan: What are Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Idea giving you in terms of tariff plans and offers

Vodafone announces new 4G plan. Here’s what are Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Idea are offering.

Vodafone has come up with a new tariff plan called First Recharge Coupon (FRC) 244. Under the new Vodafone offer, the network is offering 1GB data per day to users for 70 days. The new offer bundles unlimited local and STD calls within the Vodafone network. The tariff plan has only been announced out in certain regions, and tariff may vary in different areas. Notably, if users decide to go for a second recharge as well after completion of 70 days, the validity will come down to 35 days. Vodafone First Recharge is a one-time offer, and only available for new prepaid users. The move comes as Reliance Jio recently rolled out its new Dhan Dhana Dhan plans for postpaid and prepaid users. Vodafone, to counter Reliance Jio, recently announced SuperDay and SuperWeek plan starting at Rs 19.The Rs 19 plan is only for users on the 4G network, and it gives unlimited local and STD calls on the Vodafone network along with 100MB data a day. Here is a look at what Reliance Jio, Airtel and Idea Cellular are offering.

Reliance Jio Prepaid plans- The earlier Rs 309 plan is still available with 1 GB data per day, but the validity period has been extended to 56 days. The daily FUP will remain the same. So, essentially, under the new plan, you will get 56 GB of data with the Rs 309 pack. Also, when it comes to the Rs 509 pack, there is a 56-day validity, with a daily FUP of 1GB data, which means you will get double the data (112 GB). Additionally, the Rs 999 plan now has a 90-day validity, while the Rs 1999 plan has 120-day validity, the Rs 4999 plan gets 210-day validity, and Rs 9999 plan gets 390 days of validity. This means the Rs 9999 plan gets you more than a year’s validity. The amount of 4G data on these plans is now 90 GB, 155 GB, 380 GB and 780 GB respectively. The telecom company has maintained the other plans at the same value, but now the first recharge benefit which extended validity and data offering is now deleted.

Reliance Jio postpaid plans: When it comes to Reliance Jio Post-Paid plans, the network provider has introduced a couple of new plans as well. Here also, the new plans start at Rs 349 and Rs 399. The first plan at Rs 349 comes with two months validity and 20 GB data. The second plan priced at Rs 399 offers 1GB per day with three months validity, which comes to a total of 90 GB for the total period. Reliance Jio’s Rs 309, Rs 509 and Rs 999 plan all now have a validity of two months, which means the data is doubled. So in the Rs 309 plan, you are getting 60 GB data, Rs 509 plan is giving 120 GB data, while the Rs 999 will give 90 GB data. However, the most premium postpaid plan will not include any daily data cap.

Airtel: Airtel has some amazing new offers for its post paid customers. Airtel has just announced that now customers can carry forward unused data of up to 200 GB per customer per month. Under Project Next, Airtel will revamp its stores, launch mobile handset protection schemes, allow transfer of unused mobile data to next month for postpaid users and pooling of postpaid plan within a family. Meanwhile, Airtel has a Rs 399 recharge plan which provides users with unlimited local and STD calls alongside 1GB 4G data daily. The plan is valid for 70 days. Meanwhile, in the Rs 345 plan, the 1GB data limit per day has increased to 2GB, while the unlimited local and STD calling features stay. Similarly, there is a Rs 549 plan which has unlimited local and STD call feature including 2.5GB data usage per day. Meanwhile, under a new Rs 244 offer, Airtel users are able to avail 1GB data per day for 70 days. This one comes with unlimited STD and local calls, yet there is a maximum limit of 300 minutes of free Airtel to Airtel calls daily, and 1200 minutes of free calls on the network per week. Meanwhile, in the Rs 399 pack, there is a limit of 3,000 minutes for the 70-day period. Calls made to the same network will have a limit of 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes per week. Airtel also has some data only plans for Rs 29 and Rs 98. The Rs 29 plan offers 200MB 3G/4G data for 30 days, while users will get 1GB 2G data for 28 days if they recharge with Rs 98.

Additionally, Airtel has extended its Monsoon Surprise offer by another three months for the postpaid users, giving them yet another opportunity to claim extra 30 GB data (10GB per month for three months). In order to get this offer, postpaid subscribers will have to go to the MyAirtel application on their smartphones.

Also, talktime-only plans like Rs 90 and Rs 120 are also available for Airtel subscribers. While Rs 120 recharge pack will provide customers with full talktime with unlimited validity and they will get Rs 83 talktime if they recharge with Rs 90.

Idea Cellular: Idea Cellular has also brought new offers to the table. Idea, which had announced a merger with Vodafone, is offering its subscribers 79GB of data for Rs 396. The 70GB free data that Idea Cellular is offering, is for its 3G users for a period of 70 days. Additionally, the company is also offering free local and STD Idea to Idea calling, with a limit of 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes per week. After the daily or weekly limit is exhausted by the user, they will be charged at 30 paise per minute. The pack also includes 3000 minutes of local and STD calls on other networks. There is also a 1GB FUP limit on data usage and the user will be charged once the limit for the day is exhausted.