Vivo’s concept phone Apex with OLED display, retractable camera officially announced; here’s how it beats iPhone X

One of the most intriguing smartphones showcased at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona was Vivo’s concept phone called Apex. With the launch of Apex, Vivo became one of the pioneer mobile companies to show off how its in-display fingerprint sensing technology can be further improved. Vivo Apex is one of the first smartphones in the world to have an almost completely bezel-less display. Even though this smartphone was unveiled as a concept device, Vivo has officially launched the smartphone in its home market back in China reports ITHome. As per the report, the smartphone maker will go into production in Q3 later this year.

At an event in China, Vivo mentioned that it will start with the mass production of the flagship smartphone, the Vivo Apex, sometime in 2018. Keeping most of its specifications and features under the wraps, Vivo did not announce any major details about the device. That means the internal storage, RAM, and the camera configurations are yet to be known. What we do know for sure, is that Vivo Apex will get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor under the hood. The company is yet to confirm the price and the availability of the smartphone, along with the availability details.

At MWC 2018, the Apex concept smartphone from Vivo turned a lot of heads due to its almost edge-to-edge display and a remarkable in-display fingerprint scanner. While the top and side bezels of the smartphone are only 1.8mm thick while the bottom bezel gets a 4.3mm chin. With a complete screen on the front of the display, Vivo has a special place for the front-facing camera and a unique technology for the earpiece replacement.

Meanwhile, Apple made it mainstream with the iPhone X that the next generation of iPhones is likely to follow the suite of bezel-less design. And every time, Apple makes a design change, the rest of the world of smartphones follows up. But with Vivo Apex, that is not the case. Vivo takes the bezel-less claim and fulfills it, meanwhile, Apple iPhone X still needs to figure out how to let go of the notch, which houses tech for Face ID alonf with sensors and front-facing camera.

The front-facing camera is hidden and rises from the top of the smartphone. For all the sensors, Vivo has fitted them beneath the display. Vivo has also bid adieu to the earpiece speaker on the front and has implanted a tech in which the entire screen acts as a speaker. Vivo has achieved this by using the ‘Screen SoundCasting’ technology.