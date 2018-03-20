Vivo X21 with under-display fingerprint sensor goes official; price and other details here

Vivo X21 comes with the iPhone X-style notch on the top, which is likely becoming a design factor in Vivo’s upcoming smartphones

Vivo on Tuesday announced the formal launch of a new entrant to its X smartphone line – X21- in China. The Vivo X21 is the successor to the Vivo X20, however, its special variant sporting 128GB storage comes with the under-display fingerprint scanner, similar to the one seen in Vivo X20 Plus UD. The remaining models of Vivo X21 come with the regular fingerprint scanners on the rear.

Vivo X21 is priced at 2,898 yuan (approximately Rs 30,000) for the 64GB storage model, while the 128GB variant of X21 costs 3,198 yuan (approximately Rs 33,000) in Chinese market. The Vivo X21 comes in Aurora White, Ruby Red, and Black colour models. The Vivo X21 special variant with an under-display fingerprint scanner is priced at 3,598 yuan, which is approximately Rs 37,000. The colour options for this model are Black and Ruby Red. The Vivo X21 regular variant will go on sale on March 24 at 12 am while the special variant will reportedly be up for grabs from March 28.

The Vivo X21 comes with the iPhone X-style notch on the top, which is likely becoming a design factor in Vivo’s upcoming smartphones including the Vivo V9 that is scheduled for March 23 launch. The Vivo V21 comes with a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080×2280 pixels) FullView Super-AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. There are two storage options – 64GB and 128GB, along with the microSD card support for expansions up to 256GB. The Vivo X21 runs on FunTouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

For photography, the Vivo X21 sports a dual camera setup on the rear comprising of a 12-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The camera setup is accompanied by an LED flash. The front camera, on the other hand, is a 12-megapixel shooter that comes with features including IR fill light, Face Unlock, and 3D mapping. There are AR stickers preloaded with the smartphone. The Vivo X21 comes with connectivity options including support for dual SIM cards with 4G VoLTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Beidou, USB OTG, and Micro-USB 2.0 among others.