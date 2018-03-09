Vivo X21 slated for China launch on March 19, Vivo V9 to debut on March 27 in India

Vivo, the top Chinese smartphone maker, seems to have busy days up ahead.

Vivo, the top Chinese smartphone maker, seems to have busy days up ahead. Before the India launch of Vivo V9 on March 27, the smartphone maker will unveil the Vivo X21 to the world. On March 19, Vivo will put the smartphone under the spotlight at an event in China. The Vivo X21 is expected to follow the footprints of the ‘concept’ Vivo X20 Plus UD. It was at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona when Vivo first showed the world the smartphone – Vivo X20 Plus UD. One of the unique things about the smartphone was that it packed with an almost bezel-less display and one of a kind in-display fingerprint scanner.

However, no major leaks about the smartphone have surfaced so far. With the name X21, all we can expect it to be a successor to the ‘concept’ X20 Plus UD. But one thing is for sure, the Vivo X21 is quite likely to have the in-display fingerprint scanner. All we can do is wait for March 19 when the smartphone will be officially unveiled in China.

Graphic for the invite of Vivo X21 in China.

Also Read Perfect Selfie smartphone! Vivo V9 with 24 MP camera is coming to India – Here are key details

However, on March 27, the smartphone maker is all set to launch the Vivo V9 in India. Vivo V9 will not carry the futuristic in-display fingerprint scanner, but it will a focus on the camera sensor that will give you very clear photographs. Vivo V9 is expected to have the 24MP front camera which was seen in the Vivo V7 as well. Vivo V9 may be powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor. As per the leaked rumors, the smartphone is expected to be priced around the Rs 25,000 mark in India. To give you a comparison, Vivo V7 and V7+ were launched at Rs 18,990 and Rs 21,990, respectively.