Vivo V9 India launch set for tomorrow: Everything you need to know

Vivo V9 is set to launch in India on Friday, March 23. Vivo has been teasing the smartphone for a long time where the V9 can be seen with an iPhone X-style notch on the top along with dual cameras on the rear. Now, the Vivo V9 has been leaked on the Internet revealing the full look and specification details. The leaked images corroborate the teaser image of the smartphone in terms of the iPhone X-like design and dual cameras. The Vivo V9 is likely to come equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) features for optics, in addition to Google’s Project Treble that ensures the speedy updates to the smartphone.

The Vivo V9 will be launched tomorrow, March 23 at an event in Mumbai. The full specifications and pricing details of the smartphone will be revealed at the launch event. However, it is speculated that the Vivo V9 will be priced north of Rs 24,000, which is a currency equivalent to the price tag leaked by an Indonesian online retailer recently – 4,999,000 Indonesian rupiah. A report by IANS, citing industry sources, earlier this week said that the Vivo V9 could be priced at Rs 25,000 in India.

The design of Vivo V9 will be somewhat identical to the Vivo X21 that was recently unveiled in China. The iPhone X-esque notch at the top is becoming a trend for all the OEMs and Vivo is making sure it doesn’t lag behind in catching up. The Vivo V9 leaked images show the notch comprising of the selfie camera along with the array of sensors. There are narrow bezels on the smartphone with a 19:9 display. The rear side of the smartphone can be seen bearing two cameras accompanied by an LED flash module. Below the camera island, there is a fingerprint sensor on the centre.

In line with leaked images, the Vivo V9 was listed on the official website recently. The listing revealed almost all the specifications of the smartphone. The Vivo V9 is likely to come with a 6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, with support for microSD card expandability. The dual cameras on the device will be vertically aligned on the rear – 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. The front camera on the smartphone will be a 24-megapixel wide-angle shooter. The camera app is expected to come with AR stickers, Face Beauty, and gender recognition features.