Vivo V7 launched in India: Price, specifications, features and must know facts

Vivo V7 launched: The Vivo V7 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS FullView display, 4GB of RAM and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz.

Samrtphone giant Vivo on Monday launched it latest Vivo V7 at a price tag of Rs 18,990. The Vivo V7 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS FullView display, 4GB of RAM and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. The phone will offer 32GB of internal storage/expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. It packs a 16-megapixel camera at the rear with f/2.0 aperture along with an LED flash. On the OS part, the phone comes with Android 7.1 Nougat with Funtouch OS 3.2 layered. It also comes with 3,000mAh battery. On the connectivity part, it comes with a dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The phone is somewhhat a toned down verson pf Vivo V7+ available in India with a price tag of Rs 21,990. The phone was launched in Indonesia last week. The Vivo V7 is available for sale exclusively via Flipkart. The e-commerce site is offering various deals on the Vivo smartphone.

Here are the features at glance:

– 4 GB RAM

– 4 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 256 GB

– 5.7 inch HD Display

-16MP Rear Camera | 24MP Front Camera

– FullView (18:9) Display

– 3000 mAh Li-ion Battery

– Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa Core 1.8 GHz Processor

– Android Nougat 7.1

– Fingerprint Sensor

– Dedicated SD Card Slot

If a user books the phone after the launch today, he will be offered a no cost EMIs, exchange offers on the old phone, one-time free screen replacement, cashback on HDFC credit and debit card, and some other freebies like movie vouchers from BookMyShow, a Times Now report said. Also, these buyers will be given priority while shipping.

