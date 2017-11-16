Vivo V7 launch on Monday; here is its price in India and full specifications

Vivo V7+ was launched in India in September. (Source: Twitter)

The Chinese manufacturer Vivo is set to launch its new smartphone Vivo V7 in India on Monday. The company has started sending out the invites for an event scheduled on November 20 and has already announced that V7 will be launched on the same date. The phone is expected to go on sale later this month. This new smartphone will be a variant of the recently announced Vivo V7+ which was launched at Rs 21,990 in September. The phone comes with a powerful display. In the teaser image of the phone launched by the company, one could see an edge-to-edge display. However, at the moment, there are not many details available on the new Vivo V7.

Running through the specifications of the Vivo V7+, the dual-SIM smartphone runs Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat. It sports a 5.99-inch HD (720×1440 pixels) IPS Incell ‘FullView’ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. It sports a 24-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture, 1/2.78-inch sensor, and a ‘Moonlight Glow’ soft selfie light. It comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash. The smartphone features 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It packs a 3225mAh battery and also packs the AK4376A Hi-Fi Audio chipset.

Even though there is no confirmation about Vivo V7 Price in India, since Vivo V7+ costs Rs 21,990, the new variant is expected to be in the same region as well. Vivo V7+ was launched in India in September. It banks heavily on design and camera capabilities. While Vivo phones are known for ridiculously high megapixel counts in their cameras, they’re largely seen as iPhone rip-offs from the word go.

Vivo V7+ comes with a whopping 24-megapixel selfie shooter on the front and on the rear, sports a 16-megapixel camera. The most striking aspect of the Vivo V7+ – as opposed to Vivo’s previous offerings – is its design.