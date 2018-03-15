Vivo set to launch iPhone X rival on March 23: Here’s what you should know

Vivo V9 launch has been confirmed in an image teaser posted by Vivo on its official Twitter account

Vivo is set to launch its new smartphone – Vivo V9 – in India on March 23. The company confirmed the launch of the smartphone via a Twitter post that also showed off the smartphone’s design. The launch was earlier scheduled for March 27 but Vivo revised the date so as the India launch happens in line with the Thailand launch that is scheduled for a day ahead. The biggest USP of the Vivo V9 is the notch at the top that is borrowed from the iPhone X.

The Vivo V9 has been confirmed in an image teaser posted by Vivo on its official Twitter account. The image contains the smartphone borders featuring a slimmer notch at the top, much like the one seen on recently launched Asus ZenFone 5Z. The notch carries the selfie camera and the earpiece speaker, as visible. The smartphone also has a bezel-less design, again copied from the iPhone X. While the teaser doesn’t show the rear side of the smartphone, a footnote on the image reads ‘Vivo V9 Dual Rear Camera’ suggesting that there will be dual cameras on the same.

Meanwhile, the company has listed the smartphone on its website revealing almost everything about the Vivo V9. The price is however listed at Rs 1 crore – which is not the actual price point but a placeholder that will be updated later. The price of the Vivo V9 is obviously something that the company would reveal at the official unveiling, however, an Indonesian online retailer tipped that pricing of the smartphone at around 4,999,000 Indonesian rupiah, which is roughly Rs 24,000 in India.

The listing says that the Vivo V9 will come with Artificial Intelligence (AI) features such as AI Beauty, in addition to the AR Stickers, much like the Animoji on iPhone X and 3D Emojis on Galaxy S9 phones. The listing on the website also revealed the specifications of the smartphone that include a 6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 19:9 display with bezel-reduced design, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor paired with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded via microSD card up to 256GB.

On the rear of Vivo V9, there will be a setup of two cameras consisting a 16-megapixel and an 5-megapixel sensor. It is expected to have a 24-megapixel wide-angle shooter on the front. Other features of the smartphone include face unlock, fast charging, and a fingerprint sensor. The device is likely to come preloaded with Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s FunTouch 4.0 skin on top.