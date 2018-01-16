Vivo E-Store with ‘Launch Carnival’ deals and offers opened in India

Under the Vivo Launch Carnival in Vivo’s E-Store, smartphones such as Vivo Y66, Vivo V5, and Vivo V5Plus will be available with a discount of Rs. 2,000

Vivo has opened its online store in India where the company will sell its smartphones and other accessories in the country. Called the Vivo E-Store, the online store has launched an introductory offer ‘Launch Carnival’ under which the Chinese company is giving special coupons, discounts, and screen replacement offer on a range of smartphones. The Vivo Launch Carnival is currently live and will conclude on January 18.

Under the Vivo Launch Carnival in Vivo’s E-Store, smartphones such as Vivo Y66, Vivo V5, and Vivo V5Plus will be available with a discount of Rs. 2,000. The Vivo V7 is available at Rs. 16,990 with a Rs. 2,000 discount while the Vivo V7+ is selling at Rs. 21,990 under the offer. Similarly, other Vivo smartphones such as Vivo V5s is available at Rs. 15,990, Vivo Y69 at Rs. 13,990, Vivo Y55S selling at Rs. 11,990, and the Vivo Y53 at Rs. 8,990. There is also a ‘No-cost EMI’ offer available on the aforementioned smartphones.

Apart from the discounted prices, Vivo is also offering a one-time screen replacement offer on Vivo V7 and Vivo V7+, which will remain valid till next six months from the activation date during the offer period i.e., January 16 to January 18. Vivo is also running a lucky draw offer where Bluetooth speakers worth Rs. 2,999 will be handed out to the winners. Vivo has also partnered BookMyShow to offer the buyers a ‘Couple Movie Voucher’ worth Rs. 500 with every purchase.

The Vivo E-Store is also delivering the orders without any charges if it is above Rs. 500, along with the facility of Cash-on-Delivery. Moreover, Vivo’s online store claims a 15-day free replacement policy on a range of products. The company is also planning to bring AR features with a live chat support on a new E-Store app.

Commenting on the launch of Vivo E-Store, Kenny Zeng, Chief Marketing Officer, Vivo India said, “With the new E-store, Vivo’s innovative and stylish range of smartphones will be available to our customers across the country with special launch offers. Vivo’s strategy of launching an E-store is an affirmation of the Indian market maturing in terms of Internet penetration, payment & fulfilment infrastructure, thus representing a huge growth potential.”