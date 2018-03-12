Vivo Carnival sale begins on Amazon: Offers on Vivo V7+, Vivo V7, Vivo V5 Plus, and more

The Vivo Carnival Sale on Amazon will conclude on Wednesday, March 14.

Amazon has commenced the Vivo Carnival sale on its e-commerce website from today, March 12. The Vivo Carnival sale will offer discounts and exchange values on Vivo smartphones including the Vivo V7+, Vivo V7, Vivo Y69, and Vivo V5S among others. Amazon is also offering No Cost EMI option and vouchers that can be redeemed on third-party websites including BookMyShow. The Vivo Carnival Sale on Amazon will conclude on Wednesday, March 14.

The Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon sees higher values on the exchange offer. The sale hosts Vivo V7+ Limited Edition and Vivo V7+ at their recently cut prices. However, in addition, the e-commerce website has coupled the smartphones with exchange offers and vouchers. There are other Vivo smartphones that are a part of the sale.

Vivo V7+ Limited Edition is available at Rs 20,990 along with additional Rs 3,000 on the exchange value of an old smartphone. Amazon is giving away a voucher of Fernsnpetals worth Rs 500 to the buyers, as well. The Vivo V7+, on the other hand, is available at Rs 19,990 via Amazon, along with extra Rs 3,000 exchange value. The Vivo V7 can be purchased at Rs 16,990 during the sale with the similar Rs 3,000 additional exchange value offer.

The Vivo V5S is up for sale at Rs 15,990 with an extra Rs 2,000 exchange value. The Vivo Y69, on the other hand, is available at Rs 13,990 along with an additional Rs 3,000 exchange value. The Vivo Y55S can be availed at Rs 10,990 with Rs 2,000 exchange value, while the Vivo Y53 smartphone can be purchased at Rs 8,490 with extra Rs 1,500 off on exchange. There are other Vivo smartphones that are a part of Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon including Vivo V5 Plus.

With all the aforementioned smartphones, Amazon is also offering BookMyShow movie vouchers for couples. In addition, there are No Cost EMI options available for the purchase of Vivo smartphones under the sale.