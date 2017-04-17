Videocon launches Delite 11+ smartphone

The Videocon Z55 Delite, priced the highest in the range at Rs 6,999, features a 5-inch HD IPS display and under its hood is a True 1.4 GHz Cortex A7 (Reuters)

Domestic mobile manufacturer Videocon on Monday launched its latest smartphone Delite 11+ that comes equipped with Pro 360 OS-based on Android Marshmallow for Rs 5,800. The Pro 360 OS offers a series of features, including security, privacy, efficiency and remote access. “We are confident that our Delite 11+ featuring Pro 360 OS will make a perfect choice for smartphone users who are looking for a powerful 4G device which also offers data security and privacy,” Akshay Dhoot, Head of Technology and Innovation at Videocon, said in a statement.

Also Watch:

From “intruder selfie” feature to app lock, heat monitor and anti-theft mode, Pro 360 OS guarantees complete security for the device. The 4G handset comes with selfie LED flash, 3,000 mAh battery, 1GB RAM and 8GB on-board memory. Delite 11+ will be will be available across the country by month end.