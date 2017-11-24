Unbelievable price! Airtel may offer 1GB data per day at just Rs 198, but there is a catch

Airtel is said to offer 1GB data per day for a period of 28 days.(Source: Reuters)

Bharti Airtel has reportedly announced a new offer for its subscribers. Under the new tariff, Airtel will provide its users with 1GB of 3G/4G data per day. The new plan by Airtel has been priced at Rs 198. The Airtel plan has a validity period of 28 days. Based on the new offer, it is clear that Airtel wants to take on rivals Reliance Jio and Vodafone. Vodafone had recently launched a new plan priced at Rs 199. The Vodafone offer gives its subscribers, 1GB of data. The tariff has a validity of 28 days. However, the catch is that the Vodafone offer gives 1GB data over the entire validity period and not daily. While Airtel’s new offer may seem very tempting, is it really as lucrative? Here is a quick look:

Airtel is said to offer 1GB data per day for a period of 28 days. Meanwhile, Vodafone offers 1GB data for the entire period. However, the Vodafone plan includes free voice calling and SMS features. But according to the latest report, the Airtel plan will not give the option and it may turn out to be a damp squib. Ever since the launch of Reliance Jio, there has been a massive war in the telecom sector and the prices have declined exponentially. However, Jio’s popularity can also be attributed to its free voice calling and messaging services. Following that path, most telecom companies have been coming up with data offers where they have also been offering unlimited voice calls.

It should be noted that Airtel has not yet announced the plan. The Rs 198 offer was first reported by the website TelecomTalk. However, Airtel has officially announced two other data offers. The telecom operator has come up with a Rs 799 tariff plan and a Rs 549 recharge pack. Under the Rs 799 plan, Airtel is offering unlimited local and STD calls, SMS as well as 3.5GB data per day. Meanwhile, under the Rs 549 plan, it will provide unlimited calls, SMS and 2.5GB data per day. The validity period for both the offers is 28 days.

With the new plans, Airtel has taken on Reliance Jio. The Rs 799 plan by Airtel is a direct counter to Jio’s Rs 799 offer. Jio provides 84GB of data with a daily cap of 3GB for 28 days in the plan. When it comes to the Airtel Rs 549 plan, Jio has a Rs 509 offer for comparison. Under the offer, Jio provides 2GB of data per day for a period of 49 days. Users also get unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls.