Unbelievable but true! Buy Moto Z2 Play for just Rs 6,000, here’s how

Moto Z2 Play, the smartphone by Motorola which has the support for the Moto Mods is listed at Rs 21999 on Flipkart. However, you can get it for even lower.

Moto Z2 Play, the smartphone by Motorola which has the support for the Moto Mods is listed at Rs 21,999 on Flipkart. The e-commerce company is holding a Moto Fest Sale on its website. If you add a rupee to the price tag, you can get Flipkart protect, which essentially a damage protection plan for smartphones. During this sale, the smartphone comes with a flat discount of 21 per cent or as much as Rs 6,000 from the e-commerce giant. However, if you have an old smartphone, you can avail the maximum exchange discount of up to Rs 16000.

This means that all you need to pay is Rs 6000 and an old smartphone to get the best possible price for Moto Z2 Play. However, it should be noted that you can get the maximum discount only if you exchange the Apple iPhone 7 Plus. Now, exchanging your Apple iPhone 7 Plus for a Moto Z2 Play doesn’t make sense, however, this is the only way to get the maximum possible discount from the e-commerce giant Flipkart.

Moto Z2 Play seen listed on Flipkart.

Moto Z2 Play with the exchange.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus was launched in September 2016, whereas Moto Z2 Play was launched in June 2017. The only advantage Moto Z2 Play has over Apple iPhone 7 Plus is the ability to sport Moto Mods.

Moto Z2 Play specifications

Being a mid-2017 device, Moto Z2 Play did not have the bezel-less design, however, gets a 5.5-inch Full HD OLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 on top. Under the hood it packs, an Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 clocked at 2.2GHz. It gets a standard 64 GB of internal memory with 4 GB of RAM. However, there is a microSD card support to expand the storage. The camera on Moto Z2 Play is 12MP sensor f/1.7 and PDAF Laser Focus. On the front, it gets a 5MP, 85-degree lens for selfies along with a front-facing flash. The battery on this one is a decent 3000 mAh.