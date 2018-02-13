Unbelievable but true! Buy Moto G5s Plus 64GB for less than Rs 1500 – How to grab Amazon’s amazing offer

Moto G5s Plus has been tagged as one of the best smartphones at its price point.

Moto G5s Plus has been tagged as one of the best smartphones at its price point. However, with the festival of love Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the price of the smartphone has been dropped, a lot on Amazon India! From the original price point of Rs 16999, now the smartphone can be fetched at Rs 13999 with flat Rs 3000 off. The offer is on the 64 GB variant of the smartphone. However, if you have an old smartphone with you, then you can get an even bigger discount. Without exchange, the smartphone can be bought at Rs 13,999 but with an exchange, the smartphone gets an additional discount of Rs 12,512. With exchange benefits in place and discounts already provided by Amazon India, you need to pay a bare sum of Rs Rs 1487 only to make the Moto G5s Plus (64 GB) yours!

However, the price cut is not only seen on the Moto G5s Plus, there is other Moto smartphone on offer that has huge price cuts. Moto G5, Moto G5s, Moto G5 Plus and Moto G5S Plus are on offer. However, it should be noted that the offer is available until February 15, 2018.

Moto G5 is listed at Rs 8,499 and gets a price cut of Rs 3,500, there is an exchange offer here as well and along with that, the EMI for the smartphone starts at Rs 404 per month. Moto G5 Plus gets a massive Rs 6,000 off and is now listed at Rs 10,999 from Amazon India. The same, no cost EMI starts here as well at Rs 666 per month.

The Moto G5S gets Rs 2000 off with price point at Rs 11,999. after the discount of Rs 2,000. Along with this, the buyers can also get extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange. Whereas, the Moto G5S Plus was launched at Rs 16,999 and can now be purchased at Rs 13,999. Just like the Moto G5S, the customers can get extra Rs 2,000 off on the smartphone.

Moto G5S is rebuffed, polished version of Moto G5 and gets Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. Moto G5s gets a 5.2-inch full HD screen up front which has a respectable 1080×1920 pixel resolution. On the camera, Moto G5s gets a 16MP rear and 5MP selfie shooter. Meanwhile, the Moto G5S Plus, the bigger and newer brother in Moto G line up gets a 5.5-inch full HD display. The smartphone gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 coupled with 4GB of RAM. Out of the box, the Moto G5s Plus gets Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Moto smartphones are known for their battery and this one gets 3,000 mAh battery with fast charging capabilities. On the camera front, the smartphone gets dual 13MP rear sensors and an 8MP front-facing camera.