Uber to pilot UberPASS in 4 Indian metros including Delhi, Mumbai

US-based cab aggregator Uber will pilot ‘UberPASS’ in the four Indian metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, which will allow customers to choose top rated drivers and get discounted fares. The company said it aims to offer riders “a consistent and comfortable mobility experience” through the feature. UberPASS will be available free to a small group of users in the beginning. It will provide riders with exclusive access to product features and experience, including highly rated drivers, discounted fares, waiver on cancellation charges, etc. “…if our riders give us a thumbs up, we will take this (UberPASS) to riders in other cities as well,” Uber said in a statement. The offers for riders would vary for different cities.

“We are always thinking of new ways to enhance the Uber experience for our riders. UberPASS is one such product designed to offer riders using our service for their daily commute, a seamless and consistent ride experience,” Uber India General Manager (West) Shailesh Sawlani said. Uber’s domestic rival Ola has a similar offering called ‘Select’. The membership-based offering is priced at Rs 499 a month and allows benefits like no peak pricing (on Prime and Mini rides), priority ride booking and free WiFi.

Ola has not disclosed the number of Select users it has on board. According to industry watchers, the recurring revenue model could help the players that see massive cash burn on account of discounted rides and incentives for driver partners.