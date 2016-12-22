Uber integrates Snapchat into app; adds filters and friend locators

Now riders will be able to send pictures with custom filters to their contact list. This new update is listed on both Android and iOS.

Gone are the days where booking a cab was a boring activity. All you could do was, open your GPS, set your address and find your friend’s place on it, for the destination. But now you can book an Uber directly to your friends. Additionally Uber has integrated Snapchat to its platform. Now riders will be able to send pictures with custom filters to their contact list. This new update is listed on both Android and iOS. In a blog post, Uber’s Andrew Chen & Miraj Rahematpura said,”Gone are the days of toggling between apps. And now, you can have a little extra fun getting to that someone.” There are many Uber custom filters which they can use while riding a cab. There is an Estimated Time of Arrival filter which you can send to friends to let them know about your timing. Apart from that, there is a mystery filter called the ‘added surprise’.

Commuters have to first select the type of filter to be used, then take a selfie and finally swipe them right. Chen and Rehmatpura say, “If you’re an existing Snapchat user and on an Uber ride, you’ll see a Snap card in the feed.” There is a nw update which asks the rider ‘Where to’. This feature was announced a month back, and in this, you can select the person in your contact list and book a ride to him/her. Uber will send a notification to the person so that he/she can provide the current location which will be set as a destination. Uber texts that person about the plan, and after approval, it books a ride for the user based on the friend’s location. Uber anyway sends your friends your ETA even if you don’t Snap the picture to them.

Prabhajeet Singh, Head – Strategy and Planning at Uber had earlier told IE.com,”We have a feature called ‘Share your ETA’ in the app, which allows you to share your location in real-time with your friends and family. There’s also an ‘SOS’ option in the app via which a rider can reach either PCR or our 24×7 help centre in case of an emergency.”