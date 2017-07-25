Uber drivers get Facebook-like profiles: How to know the person before riding a cab

Uber India has said that Drivers Profile feature is aimed at bridging the trust deficit between riders and drivers. (Reuters)

Uber has launched a profile service for drivers in India. Under the new Uber Driver Profile feature, the taxi hailing service will now provide more information about the person who you will ride with. Uber India has said that this move is aimed at bridging the trust deficit between riders and drivers. The cab-hailing app has announced a new ‘Driver Profile’ feature to provide more details about the men behind the wheels. Uber plans to highlight stories about its drivers which could also spark conversations with the riders. Apurva Dalal, Head of Engineering, Uber India, in a statement said, “At Uber, we are introducing a way for riders to know their driver partners better. We believe it will have a positive impact on furthering trust between riders and driver partners.”

Meanwhile, driver partners can customise their profile by adding personal information like the languages they speak, hometown, city recommendation and even a fun fact about themselves. Riders, on the other hand, can now learn more about the person behind the wheel by tapping on the photo. There have been some incidents in the past where riders have reported bad experiences with drivers. Also, Driver Profile feature can enable riders to leave compliments. The profile will include, rider compliment badges and “thank you notes” which were made by riders in the past. This feature was introduced by Uber in June this year. Interestingly, there is a Driver Achievements section which can unlock different kinds of badges like the completion of 3,500 trips (5-star rating) or 2 years with Uber, and more.

In the new feature, if you want to see a Driver Profile, all you need to do is tap on the driver’s name while booking the ride. You can also tap on driver’s name to bring up profiles. You can do this with drivers who you had travelled in the past. This Driver Profile will basically help in establishing a greater level of trust amongst riders and drivers. It will also motivate drivers to provide a better service.

This new feature is among a plethora of services that Uber has been trying out in India. Dalal, in the statement, said, “With the introduction of Driver Profiles, driver partners can personalise an informative profile to share with riders that spark awesome conversations and experiences. We believe it will have a positive impact on furthering trust and empathy between riders and driver partners.”