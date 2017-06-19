Two Chinese supercomputers still world’s fastest

China’s Sunway TaihuLight and Tianhe-2 are still the world’s fastest and second fastest machines, according to the latest edition of the semiannual T0P500 list of supercomputers. (Source: AP)

China’s Sunway TaihuLight and Tianhe-2 are still the world’s fastest and second fastest machines, according to the latest edition of the semiannual T0P500 list of supercomputers released on Monday. Sunway TaihuLight, described by the list as “far and away the most powerful number-cruncher on the planet”, maintained the lead since last June, when it dethroned Tianhe-2, the former champion for the previous three consecutive years, reports Xinhua news agency.

It means that a Chinese supercomputer has topped the rankings maintained by researchers in the US and Germany for nine times in a row. Sunway TaihuLight, with a performance of 93 petaflops, was built entirely using processors designed and made in China.