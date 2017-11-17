Twitter testing ‘Tweetstorm’ feature for Android, iOS

Twitter is reportedly working on a feature that will allow the Twitterati to easily create chains of individual tweets that exceed Twitter’s 280-character limit for messages. (Image: Reuters)

Twitter is reportedly working on a feature that will allow the Twitterati to easily create chains of individual tweets that exceed Twitter’s 280-character limit for messages. “Back in September, a developer discovered a hidden feature in Android’s Twitter app that would allow you to type out several tweets and queue them to send one by one, making it easier to launch a “tweetstorm” without having to type and send each tweet individually,” tech blog Android Police reported late on Friday. Back then, the feature wasn’t activated yet but it now appears to be going live for some users, the report added.

The micro-blogging site was quoted as saying that the tweetstorm feature in being tested in both the alpha and beta programmes on the iOS and Android platforms. Meanwhile, in a major overhaul, the company announced to remove verification badges from users who violate its rules, adding that the micro-blogging platform is reworking on its entire verification system. “We will continue to review and take action as we work towards a new programme we are proud of,” the official @TwitterSupport account posted late on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Twitter suspended its account verification exercise — a process that gives public figures on the micro-blogging platform a blue check mark next to their names.