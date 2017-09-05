Twitter has new terms and conditions and you will not like it; here’s why

Twitter appears to be receiving flak as the new clause in its terms of service. (Image: Reuters)

A new clause in Twitter’s terms of service has triggered an outrage on social media. While the feature has been present on the website for a long time now, for some reason it has come up once again. Twitter appears to be receiving flak as the new clause enables the website to make your content available to ‘companies, organisations or individuals’. What’s more, is that they can re-publish it. The reason for the outrage is that Twitter can do all of this without paying for the content that you have uploaded on the website. This move enables Twitter to make it possible for someone embedding your tweet or showing them on TV broadcasts.

The new controversial feature was reportedly spotted by Richard de Nooy, a Twitter user. He called the move by Twitter as ‘grotesque’. Following his tweet, there were a lot of people who retweeted and slammed the social media giant. This has come to light because Twitter is actually prompting users with its new terms and conditions through a pop-up. de Nooy also posted a screenshot of the terms of service in a tweet. The tweet can be seen embedded below (exactly the sort of embedding that Twitter allows). The new feature is being reflected in the US as of now and will come to effect globally by the end of September.

Under Twitter’s “Your Rights” section, you can read the terms, which says: “You agree that this license includes the right for Twitter to provide, promote, and improve the Services and to make Content submitted to or through the Services available to other companies, organizations or individuals for the syndication, broadcast, distribution, promotion or publication of such Content on other media and services, subject to our terms and conditions for such Content use.”

Your terms of service agreement is un-fucking-believable, @Twitter. This is grotesque. Especially for users posting original content. pic.twitter.com/yEE8xly0kJ — Richard de Nooy (@RicharddeNooy) September 2, 2017



The clause further reads: “Such additional uses by Twitter, or other companies, organizations or individuals, may be made with no compensation paid to you with respect to the Content that you submit, post, transmit or otherwise make available through the Services.”

Interestingly, the website says that “Twitter respects the intellectual property rights of others and expects users of the Services to do the same.” It also adds conditions where Twitter can remove any content which violates its user agreement.