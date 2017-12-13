Twitter introduces new ‘thread’ feature to link tweets together

After increasing the character count in a tweet, Twitter has found a new way to let people express themselves more by making it simple for them to string several tweets together. (Image: Reuters)

After increasing the character count in a tweet, Twitter has found a new way to let people express themselves more by making it simple for them to string several tweets together. “We’ve made it easy to create a thread by adding a plus button in the composer, so you can connect your thoughts and publish your threaded tweets all at the same time,” Sasank Reddy, Product Manager at Twitter, wrote in a blog late on Tuesday. “You can continue adding more tweets to your published thread at any time with the new ‘Add another Tweet’ button. Additionally, it’s now simpler to spot a thread – we’ve added an obvious ‘Show this thread’ label,” he said.

People creatively stitch tweets together to share more information or tell a longer story. Since hundreds of thousands of threads are tweeted every day, this traditional method of tweeting, while effective and popular, can be tricky for some to create and it’s often tough to read or discover all the tweets in a thread. “But we know people also may want to serialise a longer story or thought, or provide ongoing commentary on an event or topic. That’s where this update to threads comes in,” Reddy explained.

With the new feature, it will be easy for users to thread tweets and find other threads — to express themselves on Twitter and stay informed. Few weeks ago, Twitter expanded character count to make it easier for people to fit what they are thinking into a tweet. Twitter will roll out these updates to everyone on iOS, Android, and Twitter.com in the coming weeks.