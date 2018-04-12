Trying to buy Redmi Note 5 Pro? This is how you can avail it without flash sales

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with 4GB and 6GB of RAM

Xiaomi is making it easier for fans and interested buyers to get their hands on the high in demand Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in March this year, alongside its smaller variant Redmi Note 5. Both the smartphones are sold via flash sales, however, the company will now take pre-orders for the Redmi Note 5 Pro to beat the rush during flash sales. The pre-orders for the Redmi Note 5 Pro begin on Friday, April 13 at 12 noon. The interested buyers can go to Mi.com and Flipkart to pre-order the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in two configurations – 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model costs Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The pre-order window opens at 12 pm tomorrow, April 13 via Mi.com and Flipkart. This means that the customers won’t have to wait in the lines for the flash sale, and can order the smartphone in advance. Xiaomi says that the deliveries will begin within five days of the pre-orders.

A single buyer can pre-order up to two units of Redmi Note 5 Pro only. Also, as previously announced by Xiaomi, there will not be Cash on Delivery (CoD) option available for the pre-orders, and the customers will have to make payment upfront. The pre-orders can also be cancelled and the company says the refund will be issued to the customer.

The pre-orders for Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro are clubbed with various offers including Jio Football offer that gives Rs 2,200 cashback along with 4.5TB of additional free data. The buyers will also get a three-month subscription to Hungama Play Music for free.

For the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with 4GB and 6GB of RAM. It comes with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The camera on the back has two RGB sensors – 12-megapixel primary and 5-megapixel secondary. There is a 20-megapixel front camera on the phone along with an LED flash. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery.