Truecaller rolls out flash messaging for iPhones

Flash messaging provides a shorthand way to communicate via pre-defined messages, phrases and emojis. (Reuters)

Call identification and spam detection app Truecaller on Monday rolled out a flash messaging feature in its latest update for iOS devices. Flash messaging provides a shorthand way to communicate via pre-defined messages, phrases and emojis. The feature offers users who are unable to take a call or have a full conversation on text, a one-tap solution to answer yes-or-no questions, share a location or call back. It also allows users to customize flash messages for in-built responses. The update was earlier made available on Android platform. Truecaller 8 for Android has SMS inbox, flash messaging and Truecaller Pay features.