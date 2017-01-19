Trip Tap Toe App: Find the best hotels, flights in your budget

It is like your personal assistant, which can book you a room and even do last minute web checking for you—all over a chat. (Reuters)

Planning a holiday, work trip or travel to your friend’s wedding? You no longer need to go through multiple travel portals and read umpteen user reviews to find best hotels and restaurants. Travel app Trip Tap Toe can be your travel buddy with its chat-based concierge service. A bit of an all-rounder, this unique mobile app gives the best hotels and flights suggestions in your budget, makes sight-seeing recommendations and even sends room upgrade requests.

It is like your personal assistant, which can book you a room and even do last minute web checking for you—all over a chat. Currently available only on app, the platform completes the entire travel cycle of discovery, search, planning, comparisons, negotiations and booking through the chat based app. The app has a simple, user-friendly interface and can be used for booking hotels, flights and activities. While there is no dearth of portals and apps in the travel category, Trip Tap Toe’s unique proposition is the concierge service that can provide travellers assistance on the go. So you don’t have to go through multiple travel portals to negotiate the prices or to go through the mixed bag of reviews and get more confused.

With complete assistance on chat, even when traveling overseas, a traveller doesn’t need to call or email the travel agent for assistance and then wait for the reply, or call the hotel for directions. The concept of concierge service on instant messaging platform also works well with today’s always-on generation.

It is also in the process of linking web booking interface with Trip Tap Toe concierge wherein all guests with confirmed bookings will be able to get further one-on-one services and information with respect to their bookings through the chat interface.

The app is available on both Android and iOS platform.