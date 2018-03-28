Tribal Affairs minister Jual Oram launches Tribes India e-commerce portal

Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram today launched ‘e-Tribes:Tribes India’, an initiative for digital commerce at Tribes India outlet at Mahadev Road. (PTI)

Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram today launched ‘e-Tribes:Tribes India’, an initiative for digital commerce at Tribes India outlet at Mahadev Road. It included launch of e-commerce portal of TRIFED, www.tribesindia.com and M-commerce, android app ‘Tribes India’. The minister also launched the Tribes India banner on Snapdeal, Amazon, Paytm and GeM for the marketing of tribal products through these e-commerce portals. “With this, more than 55,000 tribal artisans connected to TRIFED will get access to local as well as international markets,” Oram said.

TRIBES India has now started marketing tribal handicrafts on e-commerce portals namely, Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and GeM, which, he said, will prove to be a game changer for tribal artisans. The organisation has set up an ambitious retail sales target of Rs 100 crores to be achieved during 2018-19 with the help of e-commerce.

“No stone should be left unturned for the empowerment of tribals through trade and all steps be taken to ensure that they get full and timely payments,” Oram said today. The event also included launching of the retail inventory software prepared by TRIFED, wherein all sales and procurement would be digitised. TRIFED will not accept manual information from its offices with effect from April 1.