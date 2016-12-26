Travel like a pro

It’s that time of the year when many people go on vacations with their friends and family members away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Needless to say, there are some gadgets that are basic to pretty much every traveller’s checklist. Sudhir Chowdhary picks some affordable yet essential devices (available on LatestOne.com) that are worth packing in your bag.

PTron Gusto Power Bank (R599)

sMARTPHONES HAVE seen a steady and rapid increase in usage over time. Due to its heavy usage, the battery of your smartphone gets drained easily—a key reason for the surge in demand for powerbanks. PTron Gusto is a very slim pocket sized power bank with a capacity of 3,000 mAh. The powerbank is extremely light and can easily slip into the credit card compartment of any wallet. It can be used to charge mobile phones, tablets, Bluetooth headsets, MP3 players and cameras. This power bank also comes with a built-in micro USB cable and embedded connector for all Android and iOS devices.

Philips SHE1455WT In-Ear Headphone (R499)

If you are bored on the road because all you can do is to count the hours till you reach your destination, then you can enjoy the music stored in your mobile phone or music player via Philips SHE1455WT in-ear headphone. This ultra-small in-ear headphone has an integrated microphone and there’s a call button too, so you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls. Its soft caps are fairly comfortable and fit firmly in the ears. These Philips earphones come with a choice of three interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, plus there is a 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use.

Classytek Selfie Stick (R200)

A selfie picture will always be better and much more convenient to click with a selfie stick, such as Classytek. It is lightweight, portable and easy to carry and it has a plug-and-play feature. Made of Aluminum Alloy, it has a non-slip handle and is sure to last long. It is compatible with iPhone, Android and Windows smartphones. The selfie stick has a quick spin knob for fast and secure mounting. It does not require any charging or power connection. Suitable for video diaries, video blogging, hiking/camping, parties, aerial photos, sports events, etc.

Kingston DT Microduo Pen Drive (R550)

If you want to make sure that you don’t leave anything important or any necessary data behind, then carrying a Kingston DT Microduo OTG pen drive is a good idea. This compact storage device can be taken along anywhere without occupying much space. You can use the on-the-go (OTG) pen drive for storing or transferring your data from one device to another as it is the compact version in the pen drive segment.

PTron Ultra Pill Wireless Mini Speaker (R549)

This wireless Bluetooth speaker is capable of playing loud, crystal-clear music from your mobile phone, tablet or laptop. It even supports FM Radio. By pressing on “M” Button you can access

FM in your Pill Bluetooth speaker. Its “+” and “-” buttons are for tuning channels. The speaker has an attractive design and it is sturdy. It has a playtime of three hours, Bluetooth connection range of 10m, and has charging time of 3-4 hours. All in all, a good device to carry along.