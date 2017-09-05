Transsion Holdings aims TECNO to be a top 5 smartphone brand

Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings which retails smartphones under TECNO brand today announced the entry into 15 new States, as part of its plan to be a top five smartphone brand by end of next year. (Photo: Twitter)

Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings which retails smartphones under TECNO brand today announced the entry into 15 new States, as part of its plan to be a top five smartphone brand by end of next year, a top company official said today. Early this year, the company launched Made for India ‘i’ series of smartphones in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab markets. Today the company expanded its footprint with the launch of smartphones in 15 States including Tamil Nadu, according to TECNO and Infinix India, CEO, Anish Kapoor. For retail sales of smartphones in Tamil Nadu, the company has tied-up with mobile phone retailer Poorvika Mobiles. “Around three months ago we launched our products only in three markets in India and the response received have been very good”, Kapoor said.

“We aim to replicate this success across other markets and our target is to be among the top five smartphone brands by end of next year”, he told reporters. On the tie-up with TECNO, Poorvika Mobiles, CEO, Uvaraj Natarajan said, “we are very optimistic that the inclusion of Tecno mobile in our product category will drive wider penetration of smartphones in the south market”. With today’s launch, Tecno Mobiles will be available in New Delhi, Haryana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, North Eastern States and Assam, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Sikkim.

The products would be available in 40,000 retail touchpoints. The ‘i-series’ product portfolio consists of five smartphones – i3, i3 pro, i5, i5pro and i7 priced from Rs 7,990 to Rs 14,990. It will be available in three colors — champagne gold, sky black and space grey.