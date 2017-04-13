TP-Link enters into mesh routers fight with Deco M5 Whole-Home Wi-Fi System

Deco M5 Whole-Home Wi-Fi System – a new model by TP-Link – has marked its foray into the mesh routers segment. (Reuters)

Deco M5 Whole-Home Wi-Fi System – a new model by TP-Link – has marked its foray into the mesh routers segment. Deco M5 provides users with seamless wireless Internet coverage, which automatically optimises Wi-Fi connections for every device while offering comprehensive security through its TP-Link HomeCare. It provides speeds of 400Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 867Mbps on the 5GHz band, and it supports MU-MIMO data streaming. The three-pack system offers a coverage area of up to 4,500 square feet, according to a report by NDTV. Not only this, up to 10 Deco M5 units can be connected to a single network at any time, which will increase the coverage area substantially.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

The newly launched mesh router makes use of a dual-band AC1300 system which effectively puts it in the same league as Lumo, Google Wifi and Eero. But notably, this will offer slower speeds than tri-band setups including Netgear’s Orbi or Linksys’ Velop. As per what company claims, the mesh router makes use of company’s Adaptive Routing Technology (ART), which enables it in quickly identifying and selecting the fastest path for your devices to connect to the network. The company also says that Deco M5 also has a feature to control how bandwidth is used, which maks it easy to prioritize services and devices for heavy-bandwidth tasks such as HD video streaming, online gaming or video chats.

The product is available for purchase through HSN and other online and retail stores at a price of $299 which would roughly cost Rs 19,300 for a three-pack system.