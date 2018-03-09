Top things to check before buying Redmi, iPhone, Samsung or any other smartphones – Check full list here

These are the top thing to know before buying smarthphones. (Reuters)

With so many options in the market now, it is tough to decide which smartphone is the most suitable for your day-to-day life. For anybody who is looking to buy a new handset the process of what specifications to look for may get a bit overwhelming. But need not worry as you need to consider these features before buying the new device.

Here are the top features that you need to consider before buying the smartphone:

1- Battery life: Ever since the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 debacle, the smartphone company owners have been very cautious about installing huge batteries. However, the buyers need to keep in mind that the smartphone needs to have a minimum of 3000 mAh to last for a day. Any smartphone which is less than this is not worth investing into.

2- Ideal RAM: The RAM capacity of the handset determines if your smartphone is capable of doing multi-tasking faster. With apps getting heavier day by day, users at least need a minimum of 4GB RAM to help their smartphone run without lagging.

3- Camera: With the new trend of dual-camera setup there is no way a buyer should opt for smartphones which lack this feature. However, if the buyer wants to settle for the single rear camera they need to keep in mind that it has to be powerful.

4- Latest OS: Many smartphones that are being launched still have Nougat 7.0. However, the latest Android OS is Oreo and should be at least confirmed to be making its way to your handset.

5- Processor: The number of processor cores in a CPU determines how fast and fluidly the handset is able to multi-task. So you need to look for an octa-core processor to multi-task and even play high-resolution games like ‘Asphalt’ and Batman.

6- Pixel per inch (PPI): PPI is a measurement of the pixel density (resolution) of your smartphone. You sure want to have a look at it if you want to have a clearer screen then this is the feature you need to keep in mind. So any smartphone less than 370 ppi is not worth investing into.

NOTE: Please also read the review by users and see if the smartphone your considering does not have a problem of heating up while using or charging it.