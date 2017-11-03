Top Apple iPhone X offers on Airtel, Jio, Flipkart, Amazon: Find out best price in India

Apple iPhone X sale in India: Check out the best cashback and buyback offers. (Source: AP)

Apple iPhone X will go on sale today in India and some other countries. Last Friday, the iPhone X was put up for pre-orders. Meanwhile, Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Jio, and Airtel are offering massive cashback offers, discounts, and buyback deals on the iPhone X. The launch time for Apple iPhone X in India is 6 PM and the price starts at Rs 89,000. The 10th anniversary iPhone comes in two colour variants, Silver and Space Grey. It is to be noted that the cashback offers are available for bank credit and debit cardholders, and the buyback offer comes with certain terms and conditions. Here is a look at the top iPhone X offers available on Jio, Airtel store, Flipkart, and Amazon India.

iPhone X price and offers: The Apple iPhone X (64GB model) is priced at Rs 89,000 in India, and the iPhone X (256GB variant) is available at Rs 1,02,000. From 6 PM today, the iPhone X can be purchased via Flipkart, Amazon India, Airtel store, and Reliance Jio websites. On Flipkart, buyers can avail a cashback of Rs 10,000 if the purchase is made using Citi World Debit and Citi Credit cards. Meanwhile, Airtel is also giving a Rs 10,000 cash back to the customers who will use the Citibank Credit Cards for purchasing the phone. Even Amazon India has the same Citi bank offer which gives Rs 10,000 as cash back. On Jio, however, you can avail upto 70 percent of cashback on the iPhone X. This offer is valid on Jio’s website, MyJio app, Reliance Digital Stores, and Amazon India portal.

Under the Jio Buyback offer, you will have to use a Jio SIM along with a Rs 799 per month plan in your new Apple iPhone X for a year. If you comply with the condition, you can get assured buyback value of 70 percent of the original MRP. This is valid if you return the phone within the buyback period. Jio has also listed two prepaid and postpaid offers worth Rs 799, under the 12-month contract. For prepaid users, it has free voice calls, 3GB data per day, 100SMS/day and a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps. The validity of the plan is 28 days. Postpaid users get the same benefits, though validity is one month, which is 30 days.

Also read | Apple iPhone X: What reviews around the world are saying

Meanwhile, Flipkart is offering a cashback of Rs 15,000 if you buy the Apple AirPods as well. It is also offering Rs 22,000 cashback if you buy the iPhone X along with an Apple Watch. There are BuyBack schemes on the e-commerce portal too. Users will be eligible for a big cashback if they upgrade to a new iPhone next year. Buying on Flipkart will also ensure an extended year warranty. is giving Rs 10,000 cash back to the customers who will use Citibank Credit Cards for purchasing the phone.