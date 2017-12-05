Top 10 things Google revealed in India special event and some of the announcements may surprise you!

The first Google for India programme in 2015 was hosted by CEO Sundar Pichai.

Google hosted its ‘Google for India’ event in New Delhi today. Apart from announcing Google’s achievements in India over the past year, the company also launched the Android Oreo (Go Edition) in the country. Before the event, Google said that it is going to “share insights into our commitment to India’s next billion users and our role as a growth engine for the country”. Caesar Sengupta, the VP of Product Management at Google, Martha Welsh, director of Google Maps, Rajan Anandan, the VP of South East Asia and India at Google, Sapna Chadha, the Head of Marketing at Google South East Asia and India, attended the event. Even Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog spoke at the event. Google for India is a yearly affair and this is the third year in a row. The first Google for India programme in 2015 was hosted by CEO Sundar Pichai, who announced free Wi-Fi at 100 railway stations, faster search in order to improve Internet access in India, Tap to Translate, YouTube pause to buffer, and more. Meanwhile, here is a quick look at the top 10 things announced at today’s event.

1. On India’s importance for Google: “Google has gone all out for India. and in return is finding solutions for rest of the world. Solve for India and you solve for 7 billion people on the Earth. From remote villages to local businesses, many of our initiatives are helping bring the internet to every Indian.”

2. Internet usage in India: “India crossed 400 million internet users, with 330 million connected smartphone users. Today, an average connected mobile user consumes 4GB of data every month. And it is projected to grow to 11GB per month in the next 4 years. Also, Indians are watching more video content than ever before.”

3. Internet for Every Indian: Here’s how we are making the internet a familiar place for 230 million digitally active Indians. 230 million Indian language users online. 28 out of 100 queries made with voice input. 400 percent Hindi search query growth YoY.

40% lesser data consumption does not mean 40% lesser results. Get the answers you asked for with #GoogleGo. #GoogleForIndia http://t.co/V4wi0sRzVl pic.twitter.com/hpdcokPkWB — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 5, 2017

4. Multilingual needs: “9 Indian languages auto-translated on Chrome. 9 Indian languages with voice input support. 22 Indian languages with text input support. New Indian language additions:: Bagheli, Bagri, Marwari, Tulu, Bishnupriya Manipuri, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Chhattisgarhi, and Mewari.”

5. Solve for India: “The ‘Solve for India’ program empowers startups and entrepreneurs to shape the India of tomorrow.”

6. Internet Saathi: “Women across the nation have gone on to do amazing things for themselves and their communities. Internet Saathi has already benefitted 12 million women across rural India. From digital literacy to digital livelihoods. Today, we’re announcing the expansion of the Internet Saathi program.”

From digital literacy to digital livelihoods. Today, we’re announcing the expansion of the Internet Saathi program.

Introducing FREND. #NotATypo #GoogleForIndia #InternetSaathi pic.twitter.com/ccHTNy4P9G — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 5, 2017

7. Google FREND: Google introduced a new feature called “FREND”. No, it is not a typo. The company said: “The next billion users are defining the next wave of technology. We are not just adapting our products for India: we’re building for India first.”

8. Google RailWire: “Public WiFi Hotspots are the Internet cafe of the mobile era. A place to get high-quality Internet, check mail, offline some videos and hang out at. Milestones include: 227 stations are already live. 22 stations are coming online this month. Reaching 7.5 million monthly active users. By 2018, all planned 400 stations successfully connected.”

9. Google Tez: The company said: “We are 10 weeks into Google Tez’s journey towards making money simple for India. Here are some of the milestones so far: Around 12 million active users on Tez. More than 140 million transactions. Over 5.25 lakh merchants already on Tez.”

An OS optimized to deliver what matters most to the users – performance, security, data management and storage. #GoogleForIndia pic.twitter.com/3k44Rg1FL5 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 5, 2017

10. Android Oreo (Go Edition): “In order to build for everyone, we’ve built Android Oreo (Go Edition), getting computing in the hands of people with entry-level devices. Devices from our partners are shipping in the next few months and our OS code for Android Oreo (Go Edition) has been open sourced today as part of Android Oreo 8.1.”