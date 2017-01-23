TomTom Touch From step tracking to measuring body fat, this fitness band does it all

With the TomTom MySports companion app on your smartphone, you can dive into your stats, view progress and share achievements with friends on social networks.

The wearables market in India is seeing a plethora of fitness bands made for all kinds of activities and budgets. TomTom, known for its navigation and GPS solutions, is another global brand which debuted in India with a range of fitness watches and bands last year. It recently launched TomTom Touch fitness tracker, along with TomTom Adventurer GPS Outdoor watch and TomTom Spark 3 watch, in India. We checked out the TomTom Touch fitness tracker (Black-Large). Here’s our review.

On face value, the device has everything for a fitness freak. There’s step tracking, sleep monitoring, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, et al. It records the calories burned and distance traveled. The band also comes equipped with a sports mode for running, cycling, gym, or just freestyle.

With the TomTom MySports companion app on your smartphone, you can dive into your stats, view progress and share achievements with friends on social networks. The performance statistics and graphs gives you a sense of your activities and its impact on your body composition over time. The app allows users to set goals such as step, sport, weight goals.

Sleep tracking is at basic level, which means that an user cannot drill into restless or deep sleep time. Also, there is no sleep-based goal in the MySports App. The app nowhere pushes you to achieve your goals or sends any reminders to stay fit. This is good or bad, depending on what kind of fitness obsessed soul you are. You can also stay connected with smartphone notifications. Although this is limited to calls and text (SMS) messages, it serves more as an alert to pick up your phone. That’s it!

The tracker combines Body Composition Analysis (BCA) right from the wrist. The sensor in the band analyses the body fat and measures the percentage of body fat and muscle mass in the body, which gives a user an advanced understanding of his fitness level.

BCA is the device’s USP, and TomTom is good at its USP. The BCA gives you a new and right data to work towards fitness. The BCA is recorded with the touch of your finger on the silver button on the band. After you place your finger on the top sensor you get a tick on the band to say it is done and it is time to check the app. However, when I tried to check my BCA, it took several attempts to get the BCA ticked right. However, the data was accurate.

The screen is a monochrome OLED that shows the time on the home screen. The small and rectangular screen is touch enabled, but you need to press the metal ‘button’ to wake the Touch. There’s no gesture-based wake up feature. The touch is not very strong either. The fitness band failed to wake up quite a few times.

During the review period, the device did not run smoothly for a week. The app would not read the band, or the band would not find its connected smartphone, or even the data took a lot of time to sync in with the app. We had to do a factory reset to fix some of these issues.

In term of looks, it’s a simple looking band, with rubber finish, removable module, and an adjustable clasp. The clasp is one of those where you force the pin through the hole, which is prone to coming free with regular use. For the first two days, it was hard to fit back the device into the band. Due to the rubber body, the device is prone to carry bruises.

TomTom Touch claims to have five-day long battery life, however our band did not lasted more than three days after 100% charge. The product is not water-resistant, but is water-splash resistant. However, it survived a five-minute shower really well. This means the water splash-resistant feature is really solid in the device.

One major feature TomTom that boasts of is its sports tracking mode. This mode lets you start a stopwatch when you are exercising. The mode will track time, distance, and heart rate during that time. It’s not a bad mode for those who work out regularly. However, the device is more suitable for runners, cyclists or anyone who cares about proper stats, and distance.

With its specification and features on the paper, the TomTom Touch looks like a killer fitness device. However, it’s not that easy to use, majorly owing to the complicated app.

If your main purpose is tracking your fitness, steps, heart-rate during workouts, gym or cycling, then you would want to go for cheaper bands with better quality available in the market.

n Estimated street price: R13,999