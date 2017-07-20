Today, you can own a Xiaomi Redmi 4 for just Re 1 on 3rd Mi anniversary; find out how

Xiaomi is celebrating its third Mi anniversary in India by giving its customers unbelievable deals and offers on July 20 and 21.

Xiaomi is celebrating its third Mi anniversary in India by giving its customers unbelievable deals and offers on July 20 and 21. As surprising as it may sound, the Chinese smartphone maker is also hosting a Re 1 flash sale in which it is providing Redmi 4A, 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2, and Wi-Fi Repeater 2 for just Re 1. However, the catch here is that the users need to register for the contest. Apart from this, Goibibo is offering up to Rs 2,000 off on domestic hotel bookings. SBI debit card users will get an extra 5 per cent cashback on a minimum transaction of Rs 8,000. The maximum cash back is Rs 500 per card.

The company is also giving exclusive discounts on various accessories like Mi air purifier, Mi router, Mi Bluetooth headset, Mi VR Play will also be getting discounts during its anniversary celebrations. Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, and Redmi Note 4 will go on sale at 12 PM on July 20. Talking about the specs, the Redmi 4 features a 5-inch HD display, Octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor, 4,100mAh battery, 13MP rear camera, and a fingerprint scanner.

How to avail Re 1 offer?

The Re 1 flash sale will be available at a regular interval of times and will allow you to grab ten Redmi 4A, 25 10000mAh Mi Power Banks, 15 Wi-Fi Repeater 2 units. To become eligible for the offer, the interested users will have to share this page on social channels. The sale started at 11 pm UST on Thursday afternoon and will be back at 1 PM, 2 PM, 4 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM. Xiaomi is also giving away coupons ahead of the sale, all the way until the last day, for a discount of up to Rs. 500 on accessories bought from the Mi Store app. There’s also up to Rs 100 off on Mi Protect accidental damage for varied smartphones.

You can also get a discount of Rs 100 on Mi Capsule earphones which will be available at Rs 899 during the sale. Mi Headphones Comfort and Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD get Rs 300 and Rs 200 off respectively.