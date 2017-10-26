To remain competitive, what is fundamental for business? Find out here

The study also revealed that nearly three quarters of businesses (71%) believe that companies not investing in IaaS will struggle to keep up with those that are using it.

The proportion of Indian businesses reaping the rewards of embracing cloud infrastructure services has increased significantly in the last quarter, according to a global survey of 1,610 IT professionals. Just over three quarters of respondents (77%), believe Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) makes it easier for businesses to innovate. The Oracle research also found that 78% of businesses believe IaaS delivers exceptional operational performance in terms of speed and availability, a 19% quarter-over-quarter increase. Oracle partnered with Longitude Research to survey 1610 IT professionals in Australia, Germany, India, Italy, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea and the UK about their experience with cloud infrastructure implementation and what they would do differently. Nearly three quarters of the respondents (70%) found their organisation experienced improved productivity from their migration to cloud, and just under two thirds (62%) found their IT teams have greater scope to work on other value-adding projects.

The study also revealed that nearly three quarters of businesses (71%) believe that companies not investing in IaaS will struggle to keep up with those that are using it. The index also highlighted that moving to IaaS has significantly cut time to deployment of new applications and services and slashed maintenance costs for over two-thirds of respondents (74%). Sunil Mehra, VP-Cloud Platform, Oracle India, said: “Indian businesses are increasingly looking to take advantage of enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure to accelerate innovation and unlock new growth opportunities. The study confirms that investments in cloud infrastructure are paying off. Businesses are seeing the benefits reach far beyond the IT department. Given the strong recognition from respondents that IaaS can help deliver on transformation and innovation ambitions, we expect this return on investment to grow.”

In addition, 20% of respondents say IaaS is helping them disrupt their market and competitors. The findings of the survey echo the benefits that Oracle’s Cloud infrastructure customers are already seeing as a result of the high availability, high performance and cost effective cloud-based infrastructure it delivers.