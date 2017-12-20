To get World’s Biggest Curved Monitor, you must pay this whopping amount to Samsung

The monitor has a 49-inch ultra-wide curved QLED which was unveiled in June this year.

On Wednesday, Samsung launched the “world’s biggest curved monitor” in India. The monitor is targeted at a niche segment of gaming enthusiasts and also for business professionals. The monitor has a 49-inch ultra-wide curved QLED which was unveiled in June this year. The monitor is called the Samsung CHG90. The monitor has already been on sale in certain markets since August but it now has finally made its way to India. However, in order to make this beautiful monitor yours, you need shed a whopping Rs 1,50,000! The monitor is available to purchase at the Samsung’s online store or you can get the Samsung CHG90 in its retail stores very soon.

The curved monitor has an amazing aspect ratio of 32:9 with a 178-degree wide-viewing angle. The monitor uses a technology called Quantum dot. This makes the monitor appear more bright, colourful, and colourful than the regular monitor. Another amazing aspect of the monitor is the bewitching refresh rate of 144Hz. This means that each pixel on the monitor can refresh 144 times a second.

While speaking to the media at the launch event in New Delhi, Puneet Sethi, Vice-President of Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India said, “Samsung has always been the forefront runner in consumer-centric innovations and with the launch of the QLED curved monitor is in line we fulfil that very commitment”.

The curved monitor has HDR (High Dynamic Range) which is improvised the contrast and the colour depth. At the event, it was also announced that the curved monitor is the first monitor that was certified as DisplayHDR compliant by Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA).

The Samsung monitor supports app called Easy Setting Box S/W on the desktop. This allows the screen to be partitioned in various display sizes.

In a blog post, Samsung wrote, “Up until recently, there had been no standard specification for the HDR performance of PC monitors and laptop computer displays. But earlier this year, VESA, an international non-profit that sets and supports industry-wide interface standards for displays, established the DisplayHDR standard”.

The Samsung CHG90 has 2 HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, a Mini DisplayPort, a USB Hub, even a 3.5mm headphone jack along with a 3.5mm audio in.