To beat Reliance Jio, Idea offers 1GB data per day, free roaming at this cheap price

Idea Cellular Rs 309 recharge plan gives 1GB of 3G data per day, unlimited local and STD calls, free-roaming outgoing calls, and 100 SMSes per day. (Reuters)

Idea Cellular has unveiled a new Rs 309 recharge plan that gives users 1GB of data per day. Under the new Rs 309 plan, users can avail data benefits as well as voice calling options. Earlier, Idea had launched a Rs 357 offer where the network was giving away 1GB of data daily along with unlimited calls. Later the plan was upgraded to provide 1.5GB of data. However, with the new Rs 309 plan, Idea Cellular is providing a validity of 28 days which takes the total data to 28GB. The Rs 309 plan by Idea Cellular appears to be in direct competition with Reliance Jio’s Rs 309 offer. Jio, in its plan, offers voice and data benefits for its subscribers. Users can avail 1GB of data per day for a period of 48 days, under the Jio Rs 309 plan.

Ever since its launch in 2016, Jio has been giving telecom subscribers across the country low-cost data packs. This was followed by incumbent operators being compelled to match Jio’s freebies with an aim to retain their subscribers. From inexpensive data or free calling, Jio’s offers have been a hit with the masses. While Airtel and Vodafone have been revising their offers almost every week, other rivals like Idea have been coming up with some deals once in a while. The latest offer by Idea seems to be a year-end offer. This is even more interesting as some reports have suggested that Reliance Jio may increase its tariff rates in 2018.

The latest Idea Cellular Rs 309 recharge plan gives 1GB of 3G data per day, unlimited local and STD calls, free-roaming outgoing calls, and 100 SMSes per day. Interestingly, Idea users who purchase the plan from the official website or app will get an additional 1GB data for the validity period. The thing to note here is that the Idea plan is a 3G data plan, while the Jio offer is a 4G data pack.

Additionally, Idea also has a Rs 347 plan that provides subscribers (who have 4G handsets) with 1GB 2G/ 3G data per day. Users also get unlimited local and STD calls. But, it is an expensive plan as the telecom operator does not offer free roaming outgoing calls and free SMSes. This means that the Rs 309 plan is a more lucrative option.

Under the offer, the free calls are limited to 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. After the limit is exceeded, the tariff will become 1 paisa per second. Interestingly, subscribers cannot make calls to over 100 unique numbers in a week, otherwise, the calls will be charged at 1 paisa per second.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio, in its Rs 309 plan, provides 49GB of bundled data (1GB per day), free calls, including roaming outgoing, free SMSes and access to Jio apps.